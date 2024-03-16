The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Roger Yates Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 969 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £48,450 ($62,075.59).

Shares of BIOG stock opened at GBX 954 ($12.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 939.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 838.88. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 715 ($9.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,034 ($13.25). The company has a market capitalization of £328.18 million, a PE ratio of -414.78 and a beta of 0.51.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

