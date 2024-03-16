The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Roger Yates Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 969 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £48,450 ($62,075.59).
The Biotech Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of BIOG stock opened at GBX 954 ($12.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 939.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 838.88. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 715 ($9.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,034 ($13.25). The company has a market capitalization of £328.18 million, a PE ratio of -414.78 and a beta of 0.51.
