The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.