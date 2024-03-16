The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

