The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 306.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.7% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 297,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0 %

TTD opened at $76.72 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

