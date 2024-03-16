The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

WMB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

