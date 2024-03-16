Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTNMF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.