Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TTNMF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transportation Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.