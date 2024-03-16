TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 14th total of 1,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.4 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

