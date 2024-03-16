Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TOELY opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.50. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

