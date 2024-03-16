Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

