Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
