Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 19,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.