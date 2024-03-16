Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

