Tompkins Financial Corp Has $217,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $468.23 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.