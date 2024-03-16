Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $572,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

