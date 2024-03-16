Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 9,429 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.