Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.71.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

