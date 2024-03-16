Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $140.53 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $130.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

