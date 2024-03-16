Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

