Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $112.40.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

