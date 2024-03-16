Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %
ITW stock opened at $266.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
