Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

ITW stock opened at $266.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

