TopBuild Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

NYSE BLD opened at $409.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $421.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TopBuild by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TopBuild by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

