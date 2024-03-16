Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.