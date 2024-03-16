Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 1,262,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.4 days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

