Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 1,262,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.4 days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
About Towngas Smart Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Towngas Smart Energy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.