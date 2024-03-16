Traders Purchase High Volume of EnLink Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 15,396 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,822% compared to the typical daily volume of 260 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after buying an additional 4,200,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after buying an additional 2,189,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,263,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.96 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

