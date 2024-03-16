Traders Purchase High Volume of Liberty Broadband Put Options (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 24,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,495% compared to the average daily volume of 925 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

