Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,409 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 7,417 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Groupon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 75.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $401.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.69. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

