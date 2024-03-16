Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Trex worth $69,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 120.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Trex stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

