Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

