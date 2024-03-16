Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,632,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $24,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

