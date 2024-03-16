Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,419,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,156,000 after purchasing an additional 875,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.