TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Director Purchases $11,018.97 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Cassani acquired 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,018.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $56,943. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.09 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $341.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

