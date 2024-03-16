Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

