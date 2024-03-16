Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $75,019,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $166.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

