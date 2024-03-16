Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $200,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $163.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

