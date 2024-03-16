Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after buying an additional 1,930,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after buying an additional 1,112,352 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 633,770 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 615,950 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

