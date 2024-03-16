TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

