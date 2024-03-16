Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of TSMRF opened at $23.20 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
