u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. u-blox has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $135.50.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

