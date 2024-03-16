u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. u-blox has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $135.50.
About u-blox
