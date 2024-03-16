U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 357,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 530,825 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 837,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 156,010 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

USB stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

