Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

