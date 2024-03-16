UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

PATH opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

