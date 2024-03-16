UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 1,088,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.8 days.
UniCredit Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $35.77.
About UniCredit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.