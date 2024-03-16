UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 1,088,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.8 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

