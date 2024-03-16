United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
