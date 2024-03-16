United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

