Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 14th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of UETMF stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

