Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $33,710.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $31,040.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $34,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $44,550.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00.

Upstart Stock Up 1.6 %

UPST stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after buying an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

