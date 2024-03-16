Ur-Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URG. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

