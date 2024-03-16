Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of URE opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.14.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

