US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 14th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
UCLE stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About US Nuclear
