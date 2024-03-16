US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 14th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Nuclear Price Performance

UCLE stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About US Nuclear

Featured Stories

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

