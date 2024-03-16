Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,566.0 days.

UHOIF stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Ushio has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

