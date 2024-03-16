Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,566.0 days.
Ushio Price Performance
UHOIF stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Ushio has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
Ushio Company Profile
