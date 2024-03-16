Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Shares Up 1.8%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 17,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 33,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

