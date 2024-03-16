Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $40.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.